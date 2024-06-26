Lpwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Lpwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up 0.6% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,382,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,342,000 after purchasing an additional 124,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,771,000 after purchasing an additional 558,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,644,000 after purchasing an additional 59,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,737,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,104,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,116,000 after purchasing an additional 132,873 shares in the last quarter.

VONV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.86. 333,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,149. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

