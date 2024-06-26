Lpwm LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lpwm LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 350,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,039. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

