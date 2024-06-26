Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $239.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.59. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $182.97 and a 12-month high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

