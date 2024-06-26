Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 3%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.64. 10,790,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 64,236,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 5.46.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

