Mark Joseph Nelson Sells 3,695 Shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 3,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $10,678.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,145.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Joseph Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Local Bounti alerts:

On Monday, April 15th, Mark Joseph Nelson sold 660 shares of Local Bounti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $1,524.60.

Local Bounti Stock Performance

Local Bounti stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. 5,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20. Local Bounti Co. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Local Bounti

Local Bounti ( NYSE:LOCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by ($0.13). Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 273.85% and a negative net margin of 425.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Local Bounti Co. will post -12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Local Bounti stock. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,205 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned approximately 2.40% of Local Bounti worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.