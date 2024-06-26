Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.66 Per Share

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Marks Electrical Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marks Electrical Group Price Performance

MRK stock traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 71.15 ($0.90). The stock had a trading volume of 245,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,019. Marks Electrical Group has a 52-week low of GBX 64.50 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.88. The company has a market cap of £74.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,778.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Marks Electrical Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marks Electrical Group news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan sold 40,000 shares of Marks Electrical Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89), for a total value of £28,000 ($35,519.47). Corporate insiders own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

About Marks Electrical Group

(Get Free Report)

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marks Electrical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks Electrical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.