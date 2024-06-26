Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.66 Per Share

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Marks Electrical Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
MRK stock traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 71.15 ($0.90). The stock had a trading volume of 245,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,019. Marks Electrical Group has a 52-week low of GBX 64.50 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.88. The company has a market cap of £74.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,778.75 and a beta of 0.79.
In other Marks Electrical Group news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan sold 40,000 shares of Marks Electrical Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89), for a total value of £28,000 ($35,519.47). Corporate insiders own 79.04% of the company’s stock.
Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.
