Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MQ. Barclays decreased their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of MQ opened at $5.41 on Monday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marqeta by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 307,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

