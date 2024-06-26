Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.42. 4,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

