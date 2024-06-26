Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.19

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 1684038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Get Mattel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mattel

Mattel Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Mattel by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.