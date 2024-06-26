Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 311,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $16,737,000. SEA comprises approximately 3.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SEA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,745 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,662 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,026,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,129. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,498.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $76.60.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

