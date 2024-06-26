Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $140,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 99.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,217 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,478 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 57,791 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,201 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.17. 4,815,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $192.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.89 and a 200 day moving average of $194.47.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

