Matthews International Capital Management LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $36.68 on Wednesday, reaching $1,678.96. The company had a trading volume of 315,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,089. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,599.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,606.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

