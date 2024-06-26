Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 1,780 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,481,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,914,246. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

