Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,294. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.21.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

