Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
C traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,317,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,079,040. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
