Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,317,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,079,040. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

