Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,541,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,436. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

