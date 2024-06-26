Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 153 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,346 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $528.66. 2,931,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,557. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $480.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.04. The company has a market cap of $236.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

