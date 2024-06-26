Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 275 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,698,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $195.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

