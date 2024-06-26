Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $65.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,077,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,263. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

