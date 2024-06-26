McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by DLK Investment Management LLC

DLK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,152 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.7% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 14.9% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 34,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

MCD stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $255.87. 615,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,729. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.15 and a 200-day moving average of $279.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

Read Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

