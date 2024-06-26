McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after buying an additional 987,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 791,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $234,729,000 after buying an additional 670,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,977. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $185.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

