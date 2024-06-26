McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $688,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $161.15. 1,268,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,977. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.01 and a 200-day moving average of $156.03.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.