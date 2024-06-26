McNamara Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.57. The stock had a trading volume of 744,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,054. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.06 and its 200 day moving average is $335.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $378.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

