Mears Group plc (LON:MER) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.30

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mears Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mears Group stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 365 ($4.63). 81,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 249.82 ($3.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 398 ($5.05). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 376.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 352.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £350.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,145.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Mears Group

In other news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith bought 99,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £359,906.17 ($456,559.90). In related news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith purchased 20,000 shares of Mears Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.45) per share, for a total transaction of £70,200 ($89,052.39). Also, insider Andrew C. M. Smith purchased 99,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £359,906.17 ($456,559.90). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 126,548 shares of company stock worth $43,647,760. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mears Group from GBX 375 ($4.76) to GBX 420 ($5.33) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

About Mears Group

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

Further Reading

