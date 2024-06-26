MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MEIP

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.86 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $7.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.80.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.01. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 48.32%. Equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.