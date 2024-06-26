MetisDAO (METIS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.74 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $48.22 or 0.00079318 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $274.18 million and approximately $13.74 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 49.06875955 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $20,175,251.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

