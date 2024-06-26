Michael Tobin Acquires 5,000 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,950 ($15,159.20).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Michael Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £6,900 ($8,753.01).

On Friday, April 26th, Michael Tobin bought 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,222.63).

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Michael Tobin bought 5,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £13,585 ($17,233.29).

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael Tobin bought 2,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,342.76).

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Tobin bought 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,245.59).

Shares of LON:BOOM opened at GBX 255 ($3.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.19 and a beta of 1.23. Audioboom Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 130 ($1.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.44). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

