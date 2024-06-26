Michelle Zatlyn Sells 12,820 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $994,062.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,391,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $1,006,498.20.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $949,705.60.

On Monday, May 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $4,561,073.22.

On Thursday, April 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 18,955 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $1,650,411.85.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $2,299,651.60.

Cloudflare Stock Up 2.7 %

NET stock opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.39. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.96.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

