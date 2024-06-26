Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.16 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.160 EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.36. 47,212,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,182,566. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.26. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at $90,780,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

