MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.19.

NASDAQ MLKN traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. 993,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,798. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.55 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut MillerKnoll from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

