Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Shares Gap Up to $106.33

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.33, but opened at $108.53. Mohawk Industries shares last traded at $106.29, with a volume of 33,041 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $2,340,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $7,199,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 28.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $3,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.