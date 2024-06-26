Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
MBRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, April 12th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $1.57. Sell-side analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
