Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

MBRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $1.57. Sell-side analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

