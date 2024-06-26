Monero (XMR) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $164.14 or 0.00269283 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $3.03 billion and $37.37 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,972.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.27 or 0.00617305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00116414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00038452 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00042444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00072665 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.