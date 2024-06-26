MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

MoneyLion stock opened at $73.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $768.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 2.80. MoneyLion has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MoneyLion will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeff Gary sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $75,462.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,489.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $654,530.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Gary sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $75,462.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,489.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,742,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

