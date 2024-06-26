MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading Down 4.3%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.43 and last traded at $69.91. 82,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 175,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ML. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

MoneyLion Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $736.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MoneyLion

In other MoneyLion news, Director Jeff Gary sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $75,462.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,489.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $550,915.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,833,527.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Gary sold 879 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $75,462.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,489.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,744 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at $3,742,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 114.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

