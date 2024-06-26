Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.20

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $176.60 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00041786 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013242 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,124,938,274 coins and its circulating supply is 882,447,384 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.