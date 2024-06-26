Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:MSDL)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance
MSDL opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.60.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on MSDL
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Regis Corporation Stock Climbs 200%: Analyzing the Catalyst
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Carnival Cruise Stock Nears Analyst Forecasts on Strong Earnings
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Occidental Petroleum: Buffett Causes OXY Stock Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.