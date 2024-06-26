Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:MSDL)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

MSDL opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.60.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSDL shares. Raymond James cut shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

