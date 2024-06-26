Morgan Stanley Lowers DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $111.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.89% from the company’s current price.

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $110.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average is $109.93. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $117.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,768,000 after purchasing an additional 261,623 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 724,561 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,212 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 224.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6,964.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.