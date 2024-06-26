Morgan Stanley Trims MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Target Price to $65.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

MGE Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $75.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.73. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $83.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.46 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

