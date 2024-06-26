MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $570.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 5.4% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 58.1% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 169,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,054,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 207.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 172.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.8% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $488.79 on Wednesday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $486.73 and its 200 day moving average is $531.86.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

