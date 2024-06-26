Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Shares Down 2%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.18. 261,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 320,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MYO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Myomo in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Myomo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MYO

Myomo Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Myomo had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 94.02%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myomo

In other Myomo news, Director Thomas F. Kirk bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 236,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,746.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myomo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Myomo by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myomo during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Myomo during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Myomo during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

(Get Free Report)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.