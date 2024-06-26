National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.14

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 25634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

National Australia Bank Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

National Australia Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

