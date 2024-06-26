Navcoin Market Cap Achieves $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $26,426.36 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00078805 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00024716 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011152 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,342.29 or 0.62001978 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

