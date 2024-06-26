NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $127.50

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 1,606 ($20.37), with a volume of 89051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,600 ($20.30).

NB Private Equity Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £742.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3,486.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,613.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,624.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03.

Insider Transactions at NB Private Equity Partners

In other news, insider Louisa Symington Mills acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,606 ($20.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,075 ($25,466.19). Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

