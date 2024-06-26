NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.6233 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.61.

NASDAQ QQQI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. 169,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,505. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.52 million, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.09.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

