Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 1.7%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $672.26 and last traded at $674.39. Approximately 948,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,003,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $686.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $623.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Netflix by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

