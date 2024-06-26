Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.54

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 74563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NMRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $79,360,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,398,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

