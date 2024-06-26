New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Has $365,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $146,845,000 after buying an additional 2,663,676 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,685,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,335,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $46.97. 2,250,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,660,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

