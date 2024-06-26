New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Invests $244,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 30,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.79. 374,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,609. The company has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.