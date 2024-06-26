New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.7% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 80,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.94. 441,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,988. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.66. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

